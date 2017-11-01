Dustin Hoffman apologises after being accused of groping teenage intern

Actor accused of harassing writer Anna Graham Hunter, then 17

Dustin Hoffman has been accused of the on-set groping of a teenage intern during the 1980s. The actor has since apologised in a statement.

Hoffman, now 80, is accused of harassing writer Anna Graham Hunter, then 17, on the set of TV movie Death of a Salesman in 1985. Hoffman starred alongside John Malkovich in the film based on Arthur Miller’s classic play. He won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his portrayal of Willy Loman.

Writing in The Hollywood Reporter, Hunter – who was interning as a production assistant – says of Hoffman’s alleged misconduct: “He asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did. He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me. One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, ‘I’ll have a hard-boiled egg… and a soft-boiled clitoris.’ His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried.”

Hunter also alleges that Hoffman “felt my ass four times” while she was walking him to his limousine. In her diary at the time, she recalls how she “hit him each time, hard, and told him he was a dirty old man.”

Speaking to a supervisor at the time about Hoffman’s alleged behaviour, Hunter was told to put up with it and to “sacrifice” some of her values for the sake of the production.

“At 49, I understand what Dustin Hoffman did as it fits into the larger pattern of what women experience in Hollywood and everywhere,” Hunter writes. “He was a predator, I was a child, and this was sexual harassment. As to how it fits into my own pattern, I imagine I’ll be figuring that out for years to come.”

Hoffman has responded with an apology, saying: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”