Dwayne Johnson ‘motivated’ after being turned down for Jack Reacher role in favour of Tom Cruise

Cruise starred in the role for two films

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he was turned down for the role of Jack Reacher in the movie adaptations of Lee Child’s crime novels, a part that eventually went to Tom Cruise.

Cruise starred as Reacher in 2012’s Jack Reacher and its 2016 follow-up Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

The casting of Cruise as Reacher was criticised at the time due to the actor’s height. In Child’s novels, Reacher is 6ft 5in, while Cruise is just 5ft 7in. Johnson, meanwhile, is 6ft 4in.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (April 11), Johnson revealed that he “went after the role” a decade ago but “Cruise got it”. He added: “Was great motivation for me to always stay hungry.” See Johnson’s tweet below.

Author Child defended the casting of Cruise at the time, saying that there were “no 6ft 5in giants out there” for the role. “With another actor you might get 100% of the height but only 90% of Reacher. With Tom, you’ll get 100% of Reacher with 90% of the height,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Former WWE wrestler Johnson was recently revealed to be the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

Last year, he hinted that he could run to be President in the future. “Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck,” he tweeted.