Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel ‘sign up’ for another ‘Fast And Furious’ movie

Pair reportedly locked horns on the set of 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel have reportedly agreed to appear in the next Fast And Furious movie.

According to TMZ, the pair locked horns during the filming of the current movie The Fate Of The Furious.

Sources claim the pair exploded on the set of the last movie over “real estate” – how much an actor shines, who gets the best action scenes, who gets the hottest girl, who shows off their body more and who gets the most face time.

It apparently became a big issue for the pair, but ultimately, Johnson acknowledged it was Diesel’s movie franchise and the pair have now buried the hatchet.

Meanwhile, ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ is on track to shatter the opening-weekend box office record set by ‘The Force Awakens’ in 2015.

As predicted by pundits, the eighth edition of the film series performed hugely in the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. In North America alone it earned $100.2 million – though, as Comic Book Resources note, this was actually lower than expected.

However, the movie went above-and-beyond for fans internationally pulling in $432.2 million which leaves the film at a projected total of $532.5 million. And the film seems on track to beat the opening-weekend record of $529 million set by ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’.

However, unlike ‘The Force Awakens‘, the illegal street-race turned anti-terrorist franchise had the advantage of opening in 63 markets across the world including China which is the second-largest film market on the planet. Star Wars didn’t debut in that country until a few weeks into its global run.

The F. Gary Gray (of Straight Outta Compton fame) directed action film earned $190 million this weekend in China making it the largest opening in the nation’s history.

Rumours have circulating since early this weekend that The Fate Of The Furious is the biggest global box office opening of all time. The news was broken through Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Instagram post.