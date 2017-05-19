Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talk about running to be President

Wrestler-turned-actor appeared on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' this week

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson discussed speculation that he would run to be President during an appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show this week.

The wrestler-turned-actor recently said that he would be open to a possible Presidential bid in the future and revealed what he’d do if he were President. Then a national poll found that Johnson would beat Trump if he ran against him in an election.

Now, appearing on US TV, Johnson said: “This surge and the groundswell since then has really been amazing. I’ve got to tell you – and I’ll tell you guys, too – I’m so incredibly flattered. There’s a national poll that just came out this past week that brought together Republicans and Democrats, saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today to become President. I’ve really been blown away, it’s very flattering.”

He continued: “I think it’s because a lot of people want to see a different leadership today – I’m sorry, not different, but a better leadership today. I think more poise, less noise. And I also think that over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people can relate to: Get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour, go to work and spend time with the troops, take care of my family. I love taking care of people. And I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”

Johnson is reportedly a registered Republican and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2000. However, he also attended the Democratic National Convention that same year.