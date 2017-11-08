Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to appear in ‘Suicide Squad 2’?

Is the wrestler-turned-actor about to enter the DC world?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson may be set to appear in Suicide Squad 2, it’s been reported.

The pro wrestler-turned-actor has previously discussed playing the villain Black Adam – though there’s been no confirmation as to when he could enter the DC universe. Now, The Wrap claim to have insider information that suggests Johnson will rock up in the sequel to the 2016 superhero film, which is due to start filming in March 2018.

Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are due to reprise their roles in the upcoming next chapter.

Insiders have claimed that the plot will see members of the squad having to track down a weapon of mass destruction – which will introduce Johnson as Black Adam, the enemy of DC superhero Shazam.

Johnson also hinted at a “really cool surprise” for Black Adam back in May, in terms of when and where the character will be introduced.

With insiders claiming his role won’t demand too much of the actor’s time, filming could fit in with Johnson’s other commitments. He is set to feature in a possible new season of Ballers, Disney’s Jungle Cruise and a spin-off of Fast and Furious.

Meanwhile, Suicide Squad 2 is expected to hit cinemas in 2019. It’s currently in the pre-production stage, with The Accountant filmmaker Gavin O’Connor at the helm as director and co-writer.

Suicide Squad 2 will be the second DC property to start filming next year, the other being New Line’s Shazam!.