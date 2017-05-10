Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks Trump and reveals what he’d do if he were President

Johnson says he wants to see 'better leadership'

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared his views on Trump and revealed what he’d do if he were President.

Johnson was last year revealed to be the highest-paid actor in Hollywood and had previously tweeted that “maybe one day” he would run for office. Earlier this year, Johnson again said that he would be open to a possible Presidential bid in the future.

Speaking to GQ, Johnson has now said of Trump’s Presidency: “With any job you come into, you’ve got to prove yourself… It’s hard to categorize right now how I think he’s doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”

“I’d like to see a better leadership,” the star added. “I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with – for example, the media – I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our shit out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out.”

He went on: “Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it.”

Johnson is reportedly a registered Republican and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2000. However, he also attended the Democratic National Convention that same year.