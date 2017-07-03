Edgar Wright explains how Noel Fielding music video inspired new film ‘Baby Driver’

'Shaun Of The Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' director talks about his new film to NME

Director Edgar Wright has explained how his new movie Baby Driver was influenced by a music video he shot in the early 2000s, starring Noel Fielding.

Baby Driver follows a music-obsessed getaway driver, who times his bank robbery escapes to an eclectic selection of songs. The Hot Fuzz director’s editing talents find him meticulously syncing up scenes from the film with key moments in each track. A trailer for the film was released back in March. It is Wright’s first feature film since 2013’s The World’s End.

The film stars Ansel Elgort as the titular character, with Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm also starring, alongside cameos from Sky Ferreira and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Speaking to NME, Wright explained how the start of Baby Driver references his video for Manchester band Mint Royale’s ‘Blue Song’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“That is a clip from the music video for ‘Blue Song’ by Mint Royale that I directed after Spaced and before Shaun Of The Dead, which was basically a dry run for this movie,” he said.

“It’s somewhat similar to the opening scene of Baby Driver. I thought it’d be fun to include a tiny clip of it on a TV.”

Watch Wright’s video for Mint Royale’s ‘Blue Song’ below:

You can read a full interview with Edgar Wright in this week’s NME, out on Friday (July 7).