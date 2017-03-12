Watch Kevin Spacey star as a crime boss in the trailer for Edgar Wright’s new film ‘Baby Driver’

It's the 'Shaun of the Dead' director's first film since 2013's 'The World's End'

The first trailer for director Edgar Wright‘s new film Baby Driver has been released, with the new clip showcasing its all-star cast – which includes House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey.

The Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz director is returning with his first directed film since 2013’s The World’s End, which completed the so-called ‘Three Flavours Cornetto’ trilogy with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Wright also helmed 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and will make his animation debut in 2019 with Shadows.

Wright’s latest project has taken on some new faces, with Spacey leading a stellar cast list. The film tells the story of getaway driver Baby (played by Ansel Elgort), who constantly listens to music to focus following a car accident when he was young. Baby becomes embroiled in the crime world while working for Spacey’s character, with members of the latter’s gang including Jamie Fox, Jon Hamm and former Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea also makes a cameo in the trailer.

Watch the first trailer for Baby Driver below.

The film has just premiered at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, where it had already attracted praise from critics. Baby Driver is set to be released in the UK on August 18, a week after it comes out in the US.

Sky Ferreira joined the cast of Baby Driver back in March 2016.