The director says he's "definitely had some ideas"

Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright has refused to rule out the prospect of making a sequel to the acclaimed 2007 cop comedy.

The Cornetto trilogy director, who is gearing up to release new film Baby Driver, replied “Never say never” when he was asked about the prospect of a sequel to the film, which starred Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Speaking to MovieWeb, he said: “I’ve definitely had some ideas and me and Simon have even talked about it at points, but it’s that thing of, do I want to spend three years of my life doing that? Or do I wanna, if I have the opportunity to tell a new story, would I do that?

He added: “I would never say never, and you’re not wrong to say that that’s the one that you could do further instalments.”

The director, who also helmed Shaun of The Dead and The World’s End, admitted that Hot Fuzz was the only one of the three that he could envisage making a sequel to.

“Hot Fuzz, I think, is the only one of the Cornetto trilogy that you could do a follow up,” he said.

Baby Driver is set for release in the UK on June 28th, and features a soundtrack including the likes of Queen, Blur, Beck, and The Beach Boys.

It tells the story of Baby (Ansel Elgort), a skilled getaway driver who constantly listens to music following a car accident when he was young.

The film also features the likes of Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Hamm.