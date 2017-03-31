Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner spotted shooting ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in Scotland

Scarlett Johansson and Paul Bettany have also been spotted on the Scotland set.

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner have been spotted shooting Avengers: Infinity War in Scotland.

Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch, and Renner, who plays Hawkeye, join two other high-profile cast members who have also been spotted on the film’s set in Scotland: Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

An actor who appears to be Olsen’s stunt double was also spotted on the film’s set in Scotland earlier this month.

Avengers: Infinity War began shooting in late January.

Though it was originally conceived as one story told over two films, Part 1 and Part 2, it was announced in June 2016 that it had been scaled back to a single film.

However, Avengers: Infinity War and a currently untitled sequel are still being shot shot back to back as planned. Shooting is expected to last until at least October in locations including Atlanta, Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands.

When filming began in January, a short teaser video was released giving fans a first-look at the blockbuster. It also included short interviews with stars Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, producer Kevin Feige, writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, and directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

The film is set for release on May 4, 2018.