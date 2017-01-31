Ellen DeGeneres hits back at Trump ‘Muslim ban’ by explaining ‘Finding Dory’ plot

DeGeneres voiced Dory in last year's movie

Ellen DeGeneres has hit back at President Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ after explaining the plot of Finding Dory.

The talkshow host voiced the lead in Finding Dory, Disney’s hit animation about a forgetful fish, which was Donald Trump’s choice of the first film to screen at the White House on Sunday.

On Friday (January 27), he signed an order putting a four-month hold on allowing anyone into the United States who is from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya. Even those holding valid green cards and visas issued by the US or who have dual citizenship with another country not on the list will not be allowed entry to the country under Trump’s new rule.

DeGeneres commented on Trump’s ban by pointing out the irony, considering the movie’s moral message.

Explaining that Dory is Australian and on a mission to locate her parents, who are in America, DeGeneres added; “I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish. It doesn’t matter,” said DeGeneres, before explaining that Dory and friends, once in America, are barred from re-entry by a large wall.

“They all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out,” said DeGeneres.

However, after crossing the wall, Degerenes explains how Dory is still separated from her family, enlisting the help of “animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colours. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need – you help them.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna also responded to Donald Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants from seven countries.

Rihanna wrote on her account: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”