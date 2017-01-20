Watch Ellen Page debate with homophobic preacher at anti-Trump protest

'Juno' star attended the protests surrounding Trump's inauguration in Washington DC

Ellen Page was filmed debating with an anti-gay religious preacher during the anti-Donald Trump protests in Washington DC.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday (January 20) at a ceremony in DC. His speech has been accused of plagiarising Batman villain Bane. See Twitter’s funniest reactions to the Trump inauguration.

During protests against Trump’s inauguration, TMZ filmed Juno star Page in the middle of a debate with a preacher who described homosexuality as “demonic and toxic”.

Page, who came out as gay in 2014, said that she “feels for” the man because he couldn’t “open his heart” to accept LGBTQ people.

Watch below:

Page came out at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time to Thrive conference in 2014, saying in her speech: “I’m here today because I am gay and because maybe I can make a difference, to help others have an easier and more hopeful time. Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility.”

“I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission,” she continued. “I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”