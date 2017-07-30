Clarke shared the clip on Instagram, writing '#allhailthewookieofourdreams'

Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke has shared a clip of Chewbacca from the Untitled Han Solo movie set.

Clarke is starring in the upcoming Star Wars epic, although her exact character is yet to be revealed.

Posting the video to her Instagram account, the clip was shared to celebrate Clarke reaching 10 million followers. Chewbacca is played by Joonas Suotamo, with Clarke writing that the actor is ‘more than just a cute nose and lotta hair to me.’ See the clip below.

Earlier this month, Clarke revealed secrets about the Game of Thrones set ahead of its seventh season premiere.

Speaking to The Mirror, the actress discussed one particular gory scene in the first season, where her character Daenerys is forced to eat a horse’s heart as part of a Dothraki pregnancy ceremony.

‘It was very helpful to be given something so truly disgusting to eat, so there wasn’t much acting required,’ she told the paper.

‘They made the heart out of solidified jam but it tasted like bleach and raw pasta.

‘I ate roughly 28 hearts throughout the days we filmed that scene. Fortunately, they gave me a spit bucket because I was vomiting in it quite often.’

She also revealed that she found Valyrian a much easier language to learn than Dothraki, thanks to its ‘melodic quality’, whereas speaking Dothraki is like ‘choking on your words’.

The actress says that once the series comes to its final end, she’d love to ‘continue working in theatre’ and is ‘probably going to make my fair share of good and bad choices’.