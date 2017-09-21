Emma Stone discusses her lifelong struggle with anxiety

The 'La La Land' actress opened up about her experiences with anxiety in a new interview with Stephen Colbert

Emma Stone has spoken about living with anxiety from a very young age in a new interview.

Stone, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress at this year’s Oscars for her role in La La Land, is currently starring in her new film Battle of the Sexes.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stepehen Colbert in the US earlier this week, Stone was asked by the host to elaborate on the meaning behind a picture she’d drawn when she was 9, which featured the words “I’m bigger than my anxiety”.

“I drew this in therapy,” she explained. “I was a very, very, very anxious child, and I had a lot of panic attacks. I benefited in a big way from therapy. I started at 7.”

She then revealed that acting – and particularly doing improv – helped her as well. “I still have anxiety to this day – but not panic attacks, knock on wood.”

Watch Stone’s interview with Colbert below.

Stone has previously spoken about her problems with anxiety, revealing in an interview back in January that it was “just the way I’m wired.”

