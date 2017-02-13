Emma Stone calls for unity as she picks up Best Actress award at the BAFTAs

'La La Land' was the big winner on the night

Emma Stone called on the world to come together at the BAFTAs last night (February 12) after she picked up the Best Actress award for La La Land.

The musical was the big winner on the night also picking up prizes for Best Film, Best Cinematography, Best Original Music and Damien Chazelle crowned as Best Director. You can watch her acceptance speech via The Guardian here.

Accepting her award, Stone said: “I don’t know if you realise this but right now this country and the US and the world seems to be going through a time just a bit and in a time that is so divisive, I think it’s really special we were all able to come together tonight thanks to BAFTA to celebrate the positive…I’m sorry I’m losing my words, the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone.”

Read more: ‘La La Land’ – the full NME review

“I’m very grateful to be in this room and thank you very much for this [award]. This is a huge honour.”

‘Manchester By The Sea‘ meanwhile, took home Best Original Screenplay and saw Casey Affleck named Best Actor.

I, Daniel Blake director Ken Loach also got political on the night slamming the government for their “callous” and “brutal” treatment of people hit by the current state of the benefits system.

Read more: BAFTAs 2017 – see the full winners’ list

He picked up the the outstanding British film award at the London ceremony.

Loach added: “Thank you to the academy for endorsing the truths of what the film says, which hundreds and thousands of people in this country know, the most vulnerable and poorest are treated by the Government with a callous brutality that is disgraceful, a brutality that extends to keeping out refugee children we promised to help and that’s a disgrace too.”