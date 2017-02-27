Emma Stone responds to ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’ Oscars Best Picture mistake

Stone attempts to explain 'a strange happening for Oscar history'

Emma Stone has responded to the confusion and accusations around ‘La La Land’ mistakenly being named as Best Picture over ‘Moonlight‘ at the Oscars 2017.

The incident saw Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway, who were announcing the winner, being given the wrong envelope, one containing the winner of the previous category (Emma Stone, ‘La La Land’ for Best Actress). Halfway through, it was corrected that Moonlight were in fact the winners – sending viewers online into a frenzy.

However, in her post-Oscars press conference, Stone addressed the claims.

“I was holding the best actress card the entire time,” she said. “I had that card. I’m not looking to start anything. I don’t know what happened (with them), but I wanted to tell all of you first.”

Stone added “I think everyone is in a state of confusion, but everyone is excited for ‘Moonlight’,” calling the event “a strange happening for Oscar history.”

La La Land won six awards on the night. Best Production Design was La La Land‘s first award of the evening, it later won Best Score, Best Original Song and Best Cinematography. It also triumphed in some of the major categories: La La Land director Damien Chazelle became the youngest filmmaker to win Best Director, while Emma Stone won Best Actress.