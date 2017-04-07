Emma Stone responds to teenager who asked her to prom

High school student Jacob Staudenmaier recreated 'La La Land' scene in viral clip

Emma Stone has responded to a viral “promposal” from a high school student.

Jacob Staudenmaier from Phoenix, Arizona recently recreated the opening scene from La La Land in a bid to get Stone to be his prom date. He recruited friends to help him film his take on ‘Another Day Of Sun’ in the school’s car park.

“I need a date to prom, I should have done it earlier,” his version of the movie’s first number began. Later in the cover, he sang: “People say I look like Ryan Gosling and maybe that’s a bit far-fetched”. Staudenmaier also promised to take Stone, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role of Mia in the film, to Olive Garden for dinner before the prom and declared himself the “coolest guy around in the Valley of the Sun”.

Appearing on Good Morning America today (April 7), Staudenmaier revealed that Stone had responded to his offer but had to turn it down. He read a message from Stone that said: “Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can’t tell you what an honour that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me.”

The Oscar-winning actress added: “Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”

