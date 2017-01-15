Emma Stone says she had a ‘meltdown’ while filming ‘Crazy, Stupid Love’ with Ryan Gosling

The 'La La Land' pair starred in the 2011 rom-com together

Emma Stone has revealed that she had a meltdown while filming Crazy, Stupid Love with Ryan Gosling.

In the 2011 rom-com, Stone and her La La Land co-star had to recreate a scene from Dirty Dancing, with Gosling lifting her in the air just like Patrick Swayze lifted Jennifer Grey.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Stone explained that the scene revealed an interesting phobia of hers. “When we do Crazy, Stupid Love, I know that we’re gonna do the Dirty Dancing lift,” she said. “I don’t know, however, that I have an internalised phobia of being lifted over someone’s head at the height of about six feet.

“It was a lot. And then it was a meltdown. I mean, I had a real meltdown. I had to go lie down.”

She also revealed on the show that she had broken both her arms as a child after she fell off a parallel bar in gymnastics class, as People reports.

Gosling, who appeared alongside her on the chat show, joked of Stone’s fear of being lifted: “I never had this happen, but I imagine if a possum fell out of a tree and tried to scratch your eyes out, it would be something similar.”

In the end, a body double had to be used to film the lift scene. Watch the interview below.

Earlier this year, Gosling paid tribute to late Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds, stating that the actor was an inspiration for La La Land.

Hollywood legend Reynolds passed away after suffering a severe stroke at the age of 84. She died just a day after her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Gosling spoke at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2 when he explained how Reynolds’ performance in Singin’ in the Rain was an influence on his latest film.

“I wish I could have said this in person but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds,” said Gosling. “Her work is an inspiration.”