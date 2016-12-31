Listen to Emma Watson singing ‘Something There’ from ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Watson stars in Disney's upcoming live-action remake

Disney has shared an official clip of Emma Watson singing ‘Something There’ from next year’s Beauty and the Beast live-action remake.

According to Digital Spy, an initial clip leaked this week after a singing Hasbro doll of Watson’s Belle from Beauty and the Beast landed in Toys R Us earlier than planned.

‘Something There’ is one of the many songs from the classic 1991 animated original that will be used in the new Disney live-action version. You can hear the official clip below.

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast film was released last month (November 14).

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is expected to open in cinemas on March 17, 2017, following recent live-action adaptations like The Jungle Book, Cinderella and Maleficent. A teaser trailer was released in May.

This trailer gave the first in-depth look at Emma Watson as Belle and Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens as the Beast.

As well as Watson and Stevens, the film also stars Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson. Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) will direct the film, the screenplay of which was written by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower).

Director Condon recently spoke about working on the film, saying: “I was so excited to hear that Disney was thinking about doing a live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. When something is so perfect, why get near it? And the answer is technology has caught up to the ideas that were introduced in that movie.”

Jamie T has also revealed that he was invited to audition for the role of the Beast in the film.