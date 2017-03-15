Emma Watson pursuing legal action after private photos are hacked and leaked

Amanda Seyfried also threatens legal action over explicit images

Emma Watson is reportedly pursuing legal action after private photos were hacked and leaked online.

In 2014, the actress was threatened by hackers who claimed to have nude photos of the star – a claim that later turned out to be a hoax.

A spokesperson for Watson has now confirmed that photos of the star have recently been leaked online without her permission. The photos show the actress trying on bikinis, while the spokesperson has denied the validity of any nude photos.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen,” her publicist told BBC News. “They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that actress Amanda Seyfried is also threatening legal action over supposed explicit photos that are also alleged to be part of the leak.

Watson recently made headlines after appearing in a partially-topless photo shoot for Vanity Fair, leading to criticism and accusations of hypocrisy from Beyonce fans.

Responding to the backlash, Watson said: “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with, it’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it, it’s quite confusing. I’m always just quietly stunned.

“The shot itself I was honestly slightly taken aback by, because we’d been doing so many crazy things on that shoot,” Watson continued. “But it felt incredibly artistic and I’ve been so creatively involved and engaged with [Vanity Fair photographer Tim Walker], and I’m so thrilled with how interesting and beautiful the photographs were. It always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is of what feminism is.”

