James Corden, TJ Miller and Ilana Glazer star in the upcoming film

A new trailer has been released for The Emoji Movie.

The emoji-based film stars James Corden, Silicon Valley actor TJ Miller, Broad City star Ilana Glazer, American Pie actress Jennifer Coolidge, Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph and Patrick Stewart as the poo emoji. It is made by the studio behind last year’s Angry Birds Movie and is directed by Tony Leondis (Kung Fu Panda). It will released on July 28.

The plot involves the “secret lives of emojis” trapped in a smartphone. The protagonist of the animated movie is Gene (Miller), a unique emoji who is capable of facial expressions, but wants to be “normal” like the other emojis. He goes on a journey with the aid of his best friend, Hi-5 (Corden) and “the notorious code breaker emoji” Jailbreak (Glazer) to find the Code which will fix him.

Watch this new trailer for the film below:

Corden recently starred in new animated film Trolls, while he will also voice Peter Rabbit in a 2018 film.

Meanwhile, Corden recently revealed that he would love to bring Carpool Karaoke to the UK. he segment popularised on his Late Late Show US talk show recently announced a forthcoming standalone spin-off show on Apple Music. The 16-episode series will feature guest presenters. Watch a trailer here.

”It’s taken us all by surprise, the success, especially of that particular segment. But we do have some stuff planned this year – which might involve being in the UK,” he told the Radio Times.

He continued: ”We’re talking about it now, really. We don’t know if we’ll be able to get it together but it’s certainly something I’d love to do, for sure.”