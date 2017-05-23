Entertainment world pays tribute to Roger Moore following iconic actor’s death

Moore passed away after a "short but brave battle with cancer"

The entertainment world, including Michael Caine and Richard E. Grant, has paid tribute to Roger Moore following the news of his death.

His family took to Twitter earlier today (May 23) to announce that Sir Roger had died, aged 89 – passing away after “a short but brave battle with cancer”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

Stars paying their respects include Caine, who described the star as one of his “oldest and closest friends”, Gary Lineker, Marc Almond and more.

Grant wrote of working with Moore on Spiceworld: “He was an officer and a gentleman of the first order. Sense of humour as dry as a martini. RIP XXX”.

Almond said of his meeting with the actor: “Sat next to and chatted to Sir Roger one night in a restaurant he was the loveliest wonderful person. Goodbye beloved Roger Moore.”

Read more tributes to the movie icon below.