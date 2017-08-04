ESPN 8: The Ocho are bringing you the finest in seldom seen sports...

The fictional TV channel featured in Dodgeball will become a reality for one day only, ESPN have announced.

In the 2004 comedy, ESPN 8: The Ocho is the fictional sports network tasked with televising the Las Vegas Dodgeball tournament where the Average Joe’s team compete in a final attempt to save their beloved gym.

But it’s now set to become very real, after the network announced that the Ocho will overtake ESPN U on August 8 for 24 hours.

For one day only, the channel will bring you “the finest in seldom seen sports”, and it’s full of ‘sports’ that you’ve probably never heard of.

Take the Firefighter’s Challenge, for example, which sees firefighters from around the world competing in teams to complete a series of tasks including climbing a five-story tower, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175 lb. “victim”. That’s an actual thing.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

And then there’s the undoubted highlight of Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball, which is Dodgeball on, you guessed it, trampolines.

The bad news, however, is that quick-witted commentators Pepper Brooks and Cotton McKnight, played by Jason Bateman and Gary Cole, respectively, won’t be returning for the channel.

Earlier this year, Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller both announced that they would be reviving their roles to star in a charity Dodgeball match – with the highest bidders given the opportunity to appear alongside them.