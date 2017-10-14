Eva Green reveals “shock and disgust” at Harvey Weinstein encounter

The 'Casino Royale' and 'The Dreamers' actress responded to claims made by her mother about the Hollywood producer with a new statement

Eva Green has revealed an encounter with Harvey Weinstein left her feeling “shocked and disgusted” after the producer allegedly made an advance on her that forced the actress to “push him off”.

Green is the latest Hollywood name to detail an allegation about Weinstein’s conduct, with the Hollywood mogul having been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women over the past week – allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Green, who has starred in such films as The Dreamers, Kingdom of Heaven and Casino Royale, has now spoken out against Weinstein following claims made by her mother in a radio interview. Marlène Jobert, Green’s mother, accused Weinstein of being a “horrible man” who targeted Green with promises of career success in return for sexual favours.

In a statement provided to Variety, Green said: “I wish to address comments made by my mother in a recent interview regarding Harvey Weinstein.

“I met him for a business meeting in Paris at which he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.