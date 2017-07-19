Evan Rachel Wood criticises Ben Affleck’s ‘gay kiss’ comments

Affleck reportedly said, "A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face."



Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood has criticised comments reportedly made by Ben Affleck while he was shooting 1997’s Chasing Amy.

Affleck kissed male co-star Jason Lewis for a scene in the classic comedy film from writer-director Kevin Smith. During an appearance at an LGBT film festival in Los Angeles over the weekend, Smith recalled the actor’s reaction to the scene at the time.

According to Gay Star News, Smith told the festival audience that Affleck said, “A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face.”

Smith also recalled that Affleck said, “Now, I’m a serious actor,” after shooting the scene.

Reacting to Affleck’s widely-reported comments, Wood tweeted: “Try getting raped in a scene. Also, grow up Ben.”

When a follower tweeted back, “Well, the quote was from 20 years ago so I guess he did grow up,” Wood replied: “I’m sure he just thought it was a funny, but even jokes like that are damaging.”

She added: “Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss? Just cause its a “straight kiss” doesnt mean we enjoy it. Ahem.”

Last year Wood revealed that she is a rape survivor. In the wake of her Affleck criticism, a follower tweeted at her: “Try getting raped in real life. Please investigate shit before you add to false hype. Ben *did* grow up. You should try it.”

She then replied: “Hey. I have been raped and came out with it publicly last year. Maybe you shouldnt throw stones in a glass house.”