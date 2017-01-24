Ewan McGregor explains why he cried while watching ‘Trainspotting 2’

Sequel film hits cinemas this week

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he cried while watching the new Trainspotting sequel.

T2 Trainspotting, which is based on Irvine Welsh’s sequel book Porno, hits cinema screens on Friday (January 27) in the UK and on February 3 in the US.

The film had its world premiere in Edinburgh over the weekend, with stars McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner all turning out on the special ‘orange carpet’.

T2 Trainspotting had already been screened in London last week for film critics, who have since had their say on the sequel. Read the NME review of the film here.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning (January 24), McGregor explained why he was left in “floods of tears” after watching the movie.

He said: “I saw it at the premiere really for the first time, and I was so impressed with what Danny Boyle’s done. I mean he’s really amazing isn’t he, he’s just the best. The way he takes all the elements of film making – the acting, the script, the design, the cinematography and the music. His real mastery of music. He’s really got his finger on the pulse; he knows about music; he knows what people are listening to. When he puts them altogether it’s in such a magnificent way.”

Adding: “I was totally moved by it. And because it’s us, because it’s our youth and it was that time in the 90s, he reminds us of it as the characters are remembering their youth by showing us little bits here and there of the original film. And when you see the juxtaposition of that it was like looking back at my life in a way. It was very moving – I was in absolute floods of tears at the end of it.”

Meanwhile, McGregor refused to appear on Good Morning Britain this morning after he learned that Piers Morgan presented the show. McGregor had been offended by Morgan’s criticism of last weekend’s Women’s March.