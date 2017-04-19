Ewan McGregor discusses Obi-Wan Kenobi return in future ‘Star Wars’ movie

McGregor played the iconic Jedi in George Lucas's 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy.

Ewan McGregor has discussed the possibility of reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars movie.

Succeeding the late Alec Guinness, McGregor played the iconic Jedi in George Lucas’s Star Wars prequel trilogy, which hit cinemas between 1999 and 2005.

Asked about a possible return to Star Wars, McGregor told Entertainment Weekly: “There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything. But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it. It would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes. I think they’ve got films to make until the 2020s, so I don’t think it’s going to happen soon if it happens at all.”

It was recently reported that Disney is planning enough Star Wars movies to last into the 2030s, suggesting a new trilogy featuring McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is more than a pipe dream, at least.

Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released last week.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Rey actress Daisy Ridley has said of the new film’s plot: “In The Last Jedi, we go deeper into Rey’s story. And what is very apparent from where we left of in The Force Awakens… is Rey has a certain expectation as to what she might be getting from Luke and what that might entail. It’s difficult when you meet your heroes because it might not be what you expect.”

In February, a Star Wars fan came up with a credible-sounding theory as to the identity of Rey’s father, a major talking point among fans.

Meanwhile, a new actor has been cast as iconic Star Wars character R2-D2, replacing the late Kenny Baker.