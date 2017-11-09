‘Justice League’ star Ezra Miller says he was told he’d “made a mistake” by coming out in 2012

"I was told I had done a 'silly' thing in thwarting my own potential to be a leading man"

Justice League star Ezra Miller has revealed that he was advised against his decision to publicly come out over five years ago.

Miller, who plays The Flash in the new film, first came out in an interview in August 2012, telling Out Magazine: “I’m queer. I have a lot of really wonderful friends who are of very different sexes and genders. I am very much in love with no-one in particular.”

The actor, who also starred in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as Credence Barebone, has looked back on his decision to publicly come out in a new interview, revealing that he was told by numerous people both inside and outside the film industry that he’d “made a mistake”.

“I was told, when I gave that interview [that] I’d made a mistake,” he recalled to ShortList. “Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I’ve never spoken to.

“They said there’s a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image. I was told I had done a ‘silly’ thing in… thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.

Admitting that it was “hard to hear” this from people close to him, Miller disclosed that he’d then had “moments of doubt” over the decision.

“Maybe if I’d actually made a serious mistake? But not for this,” he continued. “I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong, though there have been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations.

“But… what they said was, in fact, ‘rubbish’. It is us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we’re ready. Humans are ready.”

A pair of new clips from Justice League were released last week ahead of the movie’s imminent arrival in cinemas on November 17.