Fans react to ‘creepy’ and ‘crazy’ trailer for mysterious Netflix film ‘The Discovery’

Mysterious sci-fi rom-com premieres at the Sundance Film Festival tomorrow (January 20).

Upcoming Netflix film The Discovery is building a significant buzz online after its teaser trailer debuted yesterday (January 18).

Jason Segel, Rooney Mara and Robert Redford star in the sci-fi rom-com from The One I Love director Charlie McDowell. The trailer begins in the style of a whimsical indie film before turning progressively darker and weirder. Throughout, the use of the classic song ‘Only The Lonely’ adds to its unsettling feel.

Intrigued viewers have been sharing their reactions to the trailer on Twitter since it debuted, with many branding it “creepy” and “crazy”.

The film’s official synopsis released by Netflix teases: “One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to ‘get there.’ A man and woman fall in love while coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature of the afterlife.”

Netflix bought the global rights to the film, which also stars Jesse Plemons and Riley Keough, in June of last year. It will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival tomorrow (January 20) before premiering on Netflix in all territories on March 31.