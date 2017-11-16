‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ title and first photo revealed – see Jude Law as young Dumbledore

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is out in November 2018

The title has been revealed for the second Fantastic Beasts movie. You can see a first-look photo of the cast above.

The second instalment in the Harry Potter spin-off series is set for release on November 16, 2018. The first film, titled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, hit cinemas in November 2016 and was a critical and commercial success.

It has now been announced that the second film will go by the name Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, with its title referring to Johnny Depp’s villainous character of Gellert Grindelwald, introduced at the end of the first movie.

Crimes of Grindelwald introduces Jude Law as a young Dumbledore and sees the return of Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, and Ezra Miller. As well as Depp, Zoë Kravitz will also play a bigger role in the second film.

New cast members include Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Kevin Guthrie. See a picture of the full cast above and a teaser video below.

A synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald reads: