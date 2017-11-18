‘Fantastic Beasts’ producer teases Jude Law’s Dumbledore

The actor will play a young version of the wizard in 'The Crimes Of Grindelwald'

The producer of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald has teased what fans can expect from Jude Law’s Dumbledore.

The actor will play a younger version of the wizard, who was a beloved character in the Harry Potter books and movies. In the original film series, Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris and, later, Michael Gambon.

David Heyman told Entertainment Weekly: “One of the reasons we chose Jude is he has many of the qualities we find in Dumbledore in the Potter films. He’s got authority, he’s got a twinkle in his eye, he’s sometimes a bit elliptical.”

He continued: “So you have that but also have this youthful energy and jubilance. So he brings that twinkle, mischief, authority, and power, but at the same time brings far more youthful energy to the film.”

The Crimes Of Grindelwald is the second movie in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In it, Dumbledore and Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne) must thwart Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald’s (Johnny Depp) plans to create the New Wizarding Order.

The movie, which also stars Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and Zoë Kravitz amongst others, will arrive in cinemas on November 16, 2018.

Meanwhile, the first image of Law as Dumbledore was released earlier this week (November 16) alongside a video teaser. You can see both in the tweet above.