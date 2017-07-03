‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel plot and cast details revealed

The follow-up to the first installment of the 'Harry Potter' spin-off is due for release in November 2018

Major plot details and cast additions have been revealed for the forthcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The second installment in the Harry Potter spin-off series – which has yet to unveil its official title – is set for release on November 16, 2018. Eddie Redmayne will reprise his leading role as Newt Scamander, while Johnny Depp will return as Gellert Grindelwald.

With Harry Potter author JK Rowling once again writing the script, the Fantastic Beasts sequel will initially be set in 1927 – a few months after Scamander helped unveil and capture Grindelwald.

However, the dark wizard has managed to escape, gathering more followers to his cause. Albus Dumbledore is tasked with tracking down the villain, with Scamander – his former student – aiding the cause.

As well as these new plot details, the Fantastic Beasts sequel will star Jude Law (as a young Dumbledore) and Zoe Kravitz, who will play Leta Lestrange.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Callum Turner, meanwhile, will play Newt’s brother Theseus Scamander, while William Nadylam (who will play Yusuf Kama), Olafur Darri Olafsson (Skender), Kevin Guthrie (Abernathy), Ingvar Sigurdsson and Claudia Kim will also appear in the new film.

Rowling, meanwhile, revealed over the weekend that there are in fact two Harry Potters in her self-created wizarding universe.