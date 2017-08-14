Nigel Farage’s Brexit campaign to be adapted into £60 million TV series

It's based on 'The Bad Boys Of Brexit'

Nigel Farage’s Brexit campaign is reportedly set to be immortalised in a £60 million TV series produced by a major Hollywood studio.

The six-part series, which is set to air next year, is an direct adaptation of ‘The Bad Boys of Brexit’ – the diaries written by major Brexit backer and close Farage aide Arron Banks.

According to The Telegraph, it will tell the story of how US poll expert Gerry Gunster ended up advising the Leave.EU campaign as they secured an unlikely victory in the European Referendum.

It is also expected to focus on how both Farage and Banks went on to back Donald Trump during the U.S. Election and were among the first people to be photographed with him following his victory.

Describing the series, a source told The Telegraph how Gunster will be portrayed as “a respected US expert being employed to control these British lunatics in the referendum.

“It naturally descends into farce – but they win against all odds – he is then horrified that the British lunatics are sent to help a US TV reality star fight for the presidency. The farce continues and – guess what – they win and suddenly they are catapulted into the alternative White House to change the world, what could possibly go wrong!”

Casting is expected to be announced later this year – with the likes of Kevin Spacey and Benedict Cumberbatch previously tipped to play the role of Farage. Both Farage and Banks are expected to be executive producers on the project.