‘Fast & Furious 9’ release date moved

The next instalment of the high-speed franchise will not be released two years after its predecessor, breaking with recent tradition

Fast & Furious 9 has had its release date pushed back a year by distributors Universal Pictures.

The next film in the long-running movie franchise had been set for April 19, 2019 as its release date, with the reported final film in the series, Fast & Furious 10, having initially been pencilled in for April 2, 2021.

However, Universal have pushed Fast & Furious 9 back a year, with the film now due for release on April 10, 2020. Fast & Furious 9 takes the release slot recently vacated by Trolls 2, which will now come out on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Fast & Furious 9 is the second film in a trilogy which is set to end The Fast and the Furious series for good, with the final trio of films having been kicked off with Fast & Furious 8 (also known as The Fate of the Furious) earlier this year.

The Fate of the Furious, which starred series regulars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez, smashed a box office record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens during its opening weekend back in April.

Earlier this year, Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray refused to rule out the possibility of a future film in the series being set in outer space.

“When I read submarine I’m like: ‘OK, anything’s possible’,” he remarked. “You never know.”