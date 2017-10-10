Dwayne Johnson shares new trailer for ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off

The upcoming film will feature Johnson's character Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, who is portrayed by Jason Statham

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared a new trailer for his forthcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, which will centre around his character Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

The next film in the high-speed franchise will deviate away from the main series, which is due to pick up again with Fast & Furious 9 in April 2020. The last Fast & Furious film to be released was Fast & Furious 8, which arrived earlier this year.

The untitled spin-off film featuring Johnson and Statham is set for release on July 26, 2019, and Johnson has now given fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Writing about the spin-off, Johnson declared on Instagram: “Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz.

“Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham, for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool.

“I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans. Smart business.”

See the trailer below.

Earlier this year, Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray refused to rule out the possibility of a future film in the series being set in outer space.