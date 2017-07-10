A future ‘Fast and the Furious’ film could be set in outer space

The director of the franchise's most recent movie, 'The Fate of the Furious', has said that he "wouldn't rule anything out"

The director of The Fate of the Furious has hinted that the The Fast and The Furious franchise might set one of its future films in outer space.

The high-speed film franchise released its eighth feature-length installment earlier this year with The Fate of the Furious, which starred series regulars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez. The film smashed a box office record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens during its opening weekend.

Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray has now refused to rule out the possibility of a future film in the series being set in outer space. Speaking to Screen Rant, Gray admitted that while he hadn’t been involved in any pitch meetings that might be considering an out-of-this-world follow-up, he wouldn’t be surprised if The Fast and The Furious made the sharp turn into interstellar territory in future years.

“Outer space? Listen, I wouldn’t rule anything with this franchise,” Gray said. “When I read submarine I’m like ‘OK, anything’s possible’. You never know. I haven’t read Dom on Mars yet but again, you just never know.”

The next – and currently untitled – Fast and the Furious film is already scheduled for release on April 19, 2019.

Back in April, the writer of The Fate Of The Furious explained why Jason Statham’s character underwent a surprise redemption in the recently-released film.

“We don’t know [Deckard Shaw]’s full story yet, so there are things we’re going to learn that I think will be cool when it comes to light,” Chris Morgan explained about the change in Statham’s character.