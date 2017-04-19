‘Fate Of The Furious’ writer explains the surprise change in Jason Statham’s character

Warning: This article contains definite spoilers

Chris Morgan, the writer of The Fate Of The Furious, has explained why Jason Statham’s character undergoes a surprise redemption in the hit blockbuster.

It’s revealed at the end of Fast & Furious 6 that Statham’s character Deckard Shaw has killed Han (Sung Kang), a member of the tight-knit racing crew led by Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto. Shaw then becomes Toretto’s main rival in Fast & Furious 7.

However, in the new movie, viewers see an unexpected thaw in the relationship between the two characters. Statham’s character is even made welcome at a family barbecue held by Diesel’s Dom.

“We don’t know [Shaw]’s full story yet, so there are things we’re going to learn that I think will be cool when it comes to light,” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly.

“Beyond that, I would say, Deckard’s character is not that dissimilar from Dom, in certain ways,” he added. “The reason he comes after our guys in the last film is because he has a similar code, and he looks after family. So at least there are some markers in there for these two guys. That felt like you might be able to turn him, in a way that you could start understanding what his motivations were.”

The Fate Of The Furious smashed a box office record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens during its opening weekend. .

The film’s soundtrack, which features music from Migos, Kehlani and Travis Scott, has also attracted praise.

A currently untitled sequel is already scheduled for release on April 19, 2019.