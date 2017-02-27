Faye Dunaway on Oscars Best Picture mix-up: ‘I really fucked that up’

'Bonnie and Clyde' star announced the wrong winner alongside Warren Beaty

Faye Dunaway has reportedly admitted that she “fucked up” when presenting the Best Picture award at last night’s Oscars.

La La Land was initially mistakenly named as Best Picture over ‘Moonlight’ at the Oscars 2017. The incident saw Bonnie and Clyde stars Dunaway and Warren Beaty announcing the winner, unaware that they had been given the wrong envelope, one containing the winner of the previous category (Emma Stone, La La Land for Best Actress).

After a confused Beaty handed the envelope over to his counterpart, Dunaway announced the winner as La La Land. Halfway through the La La Land acceptance speech, it was corrected that Moonlight were in fact the winners – sending viewers and attendees into a frenzy.

Variety reports that Dunaway attended the Vanity Fair after-party, at which she said: “I really fucked that up”.

Amid the chaos, La La Land producer Justin Horowitz took it upon himself to announce that Moonlight had actually won. He has since spoken about the incident, saying: “It was a surreal moment, for sure. But I wanted to make sure the right thing was done. At that point it was not about me, it was about making sure Moonlight got the recognition it really deserves. Those guys are my friends and I wanted to make sure they had their moment.”

The Oscars also caused controversy after the picture of a living woman was shown during the In Memoriam segment.