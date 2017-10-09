The 'Pulp Fiction' producer has been accused of sexual harassment across three decades.

Following allegations from within the movie industry, long-time Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sacked by the board of his company.

Weinstein has produced the likes of ‘Shakespeare In Love’, ‘The King’s Speech’ and ‘The Artist’. He has now been terminated from employment at The Weinstein Company “effective immediately” “in light of new information about misconduct”.

A recent New York Times article features claims from various women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and colleagues of Weinstein’s, about unwanted sexual advances. Since the article’s publication, Weinstein’s attorney has threatened to sue The NY Times for defamation.

However, the statement pertaining to Weinstein’s firing was issued last night (October 8) by Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar, reports BBC.

Following the allegations, Weinstein did issue a statement which began: “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”

He continued: “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”