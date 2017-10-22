Filming on DC’s ‘Aquaman’ is complete

The stars of the upcoming superhero movie have celebrated the news on social media

Filming on the DC movie Aquaman has been completed.

The movie will star Jason Momoa as the titular superhero, as well as Amber Heard as his wife Mera, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe and more.

Momoa praised Heard in a post on his Instagram page, writing that the pair “went through some heavy shit”. “Big mad crazy love to my MERA,” he wrote. “I’m super proud of you. Congrats.”

Heard returned the compliments with her own post, which was captioned: “Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved worked with you. Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring…”

As Inquisitr reports, the film is directed by James Wan, who has previously worked on the likes of The Conjuring, Furious 7, and Saw. Filming on Aquaman was undertaken on the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, while additional footage was also shot in Newfoundland, Sicily and Tunisia.

Momoa and Heard will also be seen in their Aquaman roles alongside Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in next month’s Justice League film. That movie is released in cinemas on November 17. Meanwhile, fans will have to wait until next year to see Aquaman, with its release scheduled for December 21, 2018.