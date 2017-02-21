First cast photo unveiled for ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off film

Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star

The first cast photo has been revealed for the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off film.

The movie recently started filming and reportedly has the working title of Star Wars: Red Cup, although that it thought likely to change. It was originally set for a May 2018 release, but has been reportedly been pushed back hit cinemas on December 2018.

This new photo, released by Disney, features Alden Ehrenreich (who will play a young Han Solo), as well as Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Also pictured are directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, as well as Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Thandie Newton is also part of the confirmed cast but not pictured.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recently coy about confirming her role in interview with NME. Scroll below to watch.

The writer, actress and director rose to great acclaim last year for writing and starring in Channel 4’s ‘Crashing’ and BBC’s ‘Fleabag’ – having previously starred in the likes of ‘Broadchurch’, ‘Man Up’, and ‘The Iron Lady’.

Hailing her as one of NME’s People Of The Year, we wrote: “When Fleabag debuted on BBC3 this summer it made thousands of young women across the country gawp in wonder and yell, ‘OMG, that’s me!’ at their laptop screens. Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag – a character based on a one-woman show that had impressed 2013 Edinburgh Festival crowds with its no-holds-barred depiction of female sexuality – was kind of a d**k.

“A self-centred, w**k-happy woman with limited drive, a failing small business and a family in ruins, her lifestyle tiptoed around the edges of urban hipsterdom, but also deep, dark loss. It might sound depressing, but its caustic humour and downright filthiness made it unmissable.”

