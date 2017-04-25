First full trailer for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ unveiled

It hits the screen on 22 September

The first full trailer for the new movie ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ has been unveiled. Check it out below.

The sequel to ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges, and sees the independent, international intelligence agency facing a new challenge after their headquarters is destroyed and they must now face up against a rival US agency.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ hits cinemas on 22 September.

Based on the comic book The Secret Service by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar, the original Kingsman film starred Egerton, Strong, Firth and Michael Caine as members of a secret spy society trying to thwart a megalomaniac billionaire (Samuel L Jackson) who is planning a mass genocide. Also directed by Matthew Vaughn, it took over $412.4 million at the box office.

Meanwhile, ‘Kingsman’ actor Taron Egerton spoke about the possibility of a Deadpool crossover movie.

“I guess the tone of Deadpool would probably lend itself best,” he said. “You know, some of the others are a little bit more family orientated, whereas Kingsman and Deadpool are both pretty R. So I guess maybe that would work quite well.”

He added: “Ryan’s a great guy, I met him very recently. Eggsy and Deadpool, who knows. I dread to think what those boys would get up to.”