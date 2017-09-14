First image of the new ‘Hellboy’ reboot revealed

'Stranger Things'' David Harbour is playing the hero in the series reboot

The first image of Stranger Things’ David Harbour as Hellboy has been revealed.

The Hellboy series is getting a modern reboot, following the initial launch of the comic book series with 2004’s Hellboy movie, which was followed by Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008.

Posted on Twitter last night, the new film’s titular character is as ripped as you’d expect, the Stranger Things star virtually unrecognisable from his role as Chief Jim Hopper.

Check it out below.

Last month, British actor Ed Skrein left his role as Major Ben Daimio after the film was hit with allegations of ‘whitewashing’ – Daimio’s character in the comic books is of Japanese-American origin. Additionally, Guillermo Del Toro left the project due to budgeting concerns.

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim has since been announced as Skrein’s replacement, with Game Of Thrones and Deadwood‘s Ian McShane also recently added to the cast. McShane will play Hellboy’s adoptive father, Professor Broom.