First look at Tim Burton’s live-action remake of ‘Dumbo’

The cast list and release date were also revealed at Disney's D23 expo.

Disney have announced details of Tim Burton’s remake of the 1941 classic ‘Dumbo’.

According to Oh My Disney, the film will star Danny Devito as the circus owner and Colin Farrell as Dumbo’s carer, Holt Carrier. Eva Green will play aerial artist Colette Marchant, with Michael Keaton stepping into the role of entrepeneur W.A. Vanevere.

The film will feature young actors Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker (Thandie Newton’s daughter), in their first ever film roles, as Holt’s children.

Roshan Seth, DeObia Oparei, Sharon Rooney and Douglas Reith are also set to join the cast.

A photo of director Tim Burton hanging out on set has been released (below).

The film’s official synopsis states: ‘Circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) enlists Holt to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughing stock in an already struggling circus.

‘But when Holt’s children (Parker and Hobbins) discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton) and an aerial artist named Colette Marchant (Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.’

The details were revealed at Disney’s D23 expo yesterday (July 15), where they also said that state-of-the-art visual effects will be used to create main character, Dumbo.

Filming is currently taking place in England, at Pinewood Studios and Cardington Studios.

‘Dumbo’ will be released in cinemas on March 29 2019.