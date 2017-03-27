Reboot will be released in March 2018

The first official photo has been revealed of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider film reboot.

Vikander, who won an Oscar last year for her role in The Danish Girl, will play Croft (it had previously been rumoured that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was the frontrunner to play the title role). The Hateful Eight‘s Walton Goggins will star as the main villain of the piece, while Daniel Wu, who previously starred in Into The Badlands, will play a ship captain who helps Croft in her mission to find her father.

The third adaptation of the successful video game franchise, which debuted in 1996, will be released worldwide on March 28, 2018. The new film will follow two previous Tomb Raider movies, which saw Angelina Jolie play the main character in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Production began in January.

After photos of Vikander on the film set emerged, the first official photo of the actress as Croft has now been unveiled. See below.

The film’s synopsis has also been revealed. It reads: “Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone.”

“Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.”