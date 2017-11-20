First plot details revealed for Quentin Tarantino’s next film

It's set in the summer of '69.

The first plot details have been released for Quentin Tarantino’s next film, amid rumours that it will focus on Charles Manson and the 1969 murders carried out by his followers in California.

The director has signed his first distribution deal with Sony after the collapse of The Weinstein Company, and he’s held discussions with Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Leonardo DiCaprio about the prospect of starring in the film.

Despite Tarantino claiming that it will not focus on the Manson murders, it has also been revealed that Margot Robbie is being sought for the role of murdered actress Sharon Tate, with the film being set against the backdrop of her death.

“Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, Tarantino’s upcoming movie, according to a source who read the script, focuses on a male TV actor who’s had one hit series and his looking for a way to get into the film business”, Vanity Fair claims.

“His sidekick—who’s also his stunt double—is looking for the same thing. The horrific murder of Sharon Tate and four of her friends by Charles Manson’s cult of followers serves as a backdrop to the main story.”

The film is reportedly set to shoot in June next year, ahead of a proposed release in 2019.

DiCaprio’s proposed involvement was first reported earlier this month, after the Oscar winner previously appeared as sadistic plantation owner Calvin Candie in Tarantino’s Django Unchained.