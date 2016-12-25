The first trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien: Covenant’ has arrived

The movie is due for release next year

The first trailer for Alien: Covenant has been shared online today (December 25).

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, will be released next year and is the sequel to 2012’s Alien prequel Prometheus.

Michael Fassbender and Guy Pearce, the latter of whom played the now-deceased Peter Weyland, will return in the movie, as Consequence Of Sound reports. Scott previously confirmed that Noomi Rapace would not be returning.

Joining them will be the likes of James Franco, Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup and more.

Alien: Covenant follows the crew of a colony ship that discovers what they believe to be an uninhabited planet, until they come across Fassbender’s David, a synthetic android, who survived the previous expedition.

“This Alien is going to be… I’m very excited to see it and everybody in the film was saying this is a film that we all want to see,” he said earlier this year.

“It’s much scarier than Prometheus, but it’s got the same sort of scope of Prometheus. It’s kind of got more of thriller, imminent disaster feel that Alien had, so it’s kind of a beautiful meeting of both of those films.”

Fassbender told Collider: “I’m really excited to see it, I think it’s gonna be super scary number one and then again with the massive scope of Prometheus… Once it starts and the ball starts rolling, it doesn’t let up. It’s really gonna bring chills to the cinema.”

Alien: Covenant is released on May 19, 2017.