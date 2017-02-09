‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star in new ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off movie?

Could she be taking on a CGI role?

‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reported to be in talks for a role in the upcoming ‘Star Wars‘ spin-off movie based on the life of young Han Solo.

The writer, actress and director rose to great acclaim last year for writing and starring in Channel 4’s ‘Crashing’ and BBC’s ‘Fleabag’ – having previously starred in the likes of ‘Broadchurch’, ‘Man Up’, and ‘The Iron Lady’.

Now, Variety claims that she’s in talks for a ‘significant’ role in the upcoming Han Solo movie, but it will be for a CGI-based character “similarly to key Star Wars characters in the past like Chewbacca, C-3P0 and most recently, Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in ‘Rogue One‘.”

Hailing her as one of NME’s People Of The Year, we wrote: “When Fleabag debuted on BBC3 this summer it made thousands of young women across the country gawp in wonder and yell, ‘OMG, that’s me!’ at their laptop screens. Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag – a character based on a one-woman show that had impressed 2013 Edinburgh Festival crowds with its no-holds-barred depiction of female sexuality – was kind of a d**k.

“A self-centred, w**k-happy woman with limited drive, a failing small business and a family in ruins, her lifestyle tiptoed around the edges of urban hipsterdom, but also deep, dark loss. It might sound depressing, but its caustic humour and downright filthiness made it unmissable.”

Alden Ehrenreich, best known for his roles in Hail, Caesar! and Blue Jasmine, was officially cast as a young Han Solo last July. The film was originally set for a May 2018 release, but has been reportedly been pushed back hit cinemas on December 2018. Now, fans are at ease in the knowledge that filming has begun on the movie with the working title for the film revealed.

Woody Harrelson has also been confirmed to star in the movie, while it has been reported that Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen, has joined the film in an unspecified role – with sources claiming that “Clarke’s role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures”. Disney also announced last October that Donald Glover – also known as rapper Childish Gambino – has been cast as the film’s young Lando Calrissian.

While work is also underway on ‘Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi‘, the opening date for Disney Land’s Star Wars theme parks was also revealed.