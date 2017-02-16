Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge responds to ‘Star Wars’ rumours

She's said to be 'in talks' for a CGI-based role in the upcoming Han Solo movie.

‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has responded to rumours linking her to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

Last week it was reported that Waller-Bridge is ‘in talks’ for a role in the upcoming spin-off movie based on the life of young Han Solo.

Disney are said to have earmarked her for a ‘significant’ CGI-based role, similar to Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in ‘Rogue One‘.

“I can say it is rumours… and I can’t say anything more than that I’m afraid! I don’t know, I don’t have a clue!” Waller-Bridge said coyly at yesterday’s V05 NME Awards 2017. Watch the full video interview above.

The writer, actress and director rose to fame last year for writing and starring in Channel 4’s ‘Crashing’ and BBC’s ‘Fleabag’ – having previously starred in the likes of ‘Broadchurch’, ‘Man Up’, and ‘The Iron Lady’.

‘Fleabag’ was named Best TV series supported by Domino’s at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

Hailing her as one of NME’s People Of The Year in December, we wrote: “When Fleabag debuted on BBC3 this summer it made thousands of young women across the country gawp in wonder and yell, ‘OMG, that’s me!’ at their laptop screens. Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag – a character based on a one-woman show that had impressed 2013 Edinburgh Festival crowds with its no-holds-barred depiction of female sexuality – was kind of a d**k.”

“A self-centred, w**k-happy woman with limited drive, a failing small business and a family in ruins, her lifestyle tiptoed around the edges of urban hipsterdom, but also deep, dark loss. It might sound depressing, but its caustic humour and downright filthiness made it unmissable.”