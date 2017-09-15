Flying Lotus scores new ‘Blade Runner’ animated short

'Blade Runner 2022' is directed by Shinichiro Watanabe

Flying Lotus has scored a new Blade Runner short film.

The animated clip, titled ‘Blade Runner 2022’ takes place between Ridley Scott’s original Blade Runner movie, set in 2019, and the upcoming sequel, Blade Runner 2049.

The short film was written and directed by Shinichiro Watanabe and also features tracks from Kuedo and Miguel Atwood Ferguson. Watch a behind the scenes look at the animation below.

Flying Lotus took to Twitter to announce his collaboration with the film, writing ‘seeing Blade Runner imagery set to my music was a beautiful feeling.’ See his tweets below.

Meanwhile, Jared Leto was allegedly partially blind during the filming of Blade Runner 2049.

The much-anticipated movie sequel sees Gosling and Ford joined by a cast that includes Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis and Ana de Armas. The film will be released in cinemas in October 6.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Leto has revealed how he “blinded himself” by wearing contact lenses that heavily limited his sight.

“He entered the room, and he could not see at all,” director Denis Villeneuve said, describing Leto’s first camera test. “He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. It was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple. Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful — I was moved to tears. And that was just a camera test!”

“We all heard stories about Jared, how he transforms into the characters. But even this didn’t prepare me for what was to come,” Villeneuve added. “That, for me, was insane. But he really created something. Every time Jared came on set, it was a boost of energy, tension and excitement.”

Leto, however, said of the feat: “I didn’t dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I’ve done before. I’m crazy, but I’m not insane.”